(Bloomberg) -- Craig Wright, the Australian scientist who claims he created Bitcoin, said at a federal court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he can’t comply with a court order to produce a list of all his early Bitcoin addresses, and may not even be ever able to access the coins.

Wright is defending himself against charges that he stole Bitcoins and intellectual property worth billions from a late business partner. The case could potentially help shed light on whether he really is Satoshi Nakamoto -- something that many in the crypto community doubt.

At times choking back tears, Wright told the judge that he is Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the cryptocurrency’s creator in 2009, and that Dave Kleiman, whose estate is suing him, was tasked with covering up Wright’s tracks, so people wouldn’t find out he was Satoshi.

Wright said he decided to stop working on Bitcoin in 2010, the result of concern that the token was increasingly being used to trade drugs and child pornography. “I brought in Dave because he was a friend and he knew who I was and he was a forensic expert and I wanted to wipe everything I had to do with bitcoin from the public record,” he said.

Billions are potentially riding on the outcome. The creator likely owns about $10 billion worth of Bitcoins at current prices, casting great sway over the market. Bitcoin SV, an offshoot coin that Wright supports, is valued at about $3.9 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Were Wright’s reputation to take a hit, this coin could take a hit as well.

Wright said he handed off a key piece of information to Kleiman before he died in 2013, making it hard to track down the digital wallets holding the Bitcoins. Wright said it’s possible he may never be able to access the coins. Which is just fine by him.

“My wife and I consider it’s too much money," Wright said. "I’ve got enough now… and we worry what that amount of money would do to the kids."

This case got started early last year, when Kleiman’s estate filed a complaint alleging that Wright stole "hundreds of thousands” of Bitcoins and intellectual property from when he and Kleiman worked together.

Kleiman and Wright used to be business partners, according to the estate’s lawsuit. After Kleiman’s death in April 2013 from MRSA, Wright allegedly forged a series of contracts to transfer assets and companies to himself, the lawsuit said. Wright has denied all allegations.

A federal judge ordered Wright to submit documentation of his early Bitcoin holdings. Wright had previously said in filings that that would be difficult, as his holdings are in a blind trust, guarded by multiple trustees.

Wright attended mediation in Florida in mid-June, but "case did not settle," according to a court document.

This is just one of the legal cases Wright is involved in. Earlier this year, he sued or threatened to sue three people for libel, because all three called him a fraud, and said they don’t believe he is Nakamoto.

Fingers have pointed at many people as Nakamoto over the years, and Wright is just one. In late 2015, Wired magazine and Gizmodo reported that he and Kleiman may have invented Bitcoin. A few days later, Wired said Wright may instead be “a brilliant hoaxer.” Police raided Wright’s home in Australia as part of a tax investigation; he moved to Britain.

Bitcoin holdings attributed to Nakamoto haven’t moved in years, according to online ledgers. Critics have urged Wright to verify his identity by transferring some coins, a proposal he has refused.

