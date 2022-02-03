(Bloomberg) -- Selfridges & Co. is taking retail therapy to a whole new level offering customers not only the latest fashion choices but also self-discovery and even sex counseling sessions for couples and individuals.

The well-known British department store will start providing therapeutic experiences ranging from confidence coaching and empowerment sessions to sex therapy with a clinical psychologist and psycho-sexologist, according to a statement Thursday. The services will be on offer both in-store and online with Selfridges from Feb. 28 and range from 30 pounds ($41) to 150 pounds to book.

Over the last two years, the pandemic has upended how retailers operate as customer visits to stores slowed and online shopping picked up. Retailers have responded by investing heavily in technology while finding new ways to attract customers, including offering “experiences” and additional services in stores.

Named after the company’s founder, the American retail magnate Harry Gordon Selfridge, the Oxford Street emporium opened in 1909. It has long been a focal point in the capital’s main shopping district and a mecca for fashion-conscious consumers.

In December the billionaire Weston family behind Selfridges sold the company to a Thai-Austrian join venture for about 4 billion pounds. The Chirathivat family, one of Asia’s wealthiest dynasties, and Signa Holding of Austria, bought the chain in a 50-50 partnership.

As part of the new offering, customers can also experience a new sensory reality billed as a psychedelic trip using virtual reality pods. The 10-minute session is designed to “facilitate a deeper connection with the self”, according to the company.

In May Selfridges started hosting wedding ceremonies for up to 20 guests with options including hair and makeup appointments in-store, clothing rental and DJ sets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.