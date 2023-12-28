(Bloomberg) -- The company that owns the iconic Selfridges department store on London’s Oxford Street is asking its parent Central Group for more cash due to the insolvency of its other owner Signa.

Cambridge Properties Holding Limited is in discussions with the Thai group for future financing to meet upcoming debt payments, according to accounts filed this week. The co-owner Signa Prime Selection AG filed for insolvency Thursday.

“Discussions are not yet finalized, and significant uncertainty therefore exists in relation to the financial support that the group will require,” the filing said.

The potential cash crunch at Selfridges is just one element of the fallout following the rapid collapse of the Signa empire. A loose alliance of property holdings, Signa holds stakes in a diverse range of assets including prime German retail projects and the Chrysler Building in the US. Some of its units filed for insolvency more than a month ago.

It also shows how some business partners may act on Signa’s troubles to help keep co-investments afloat, or even take them over.

Central Group bought Selfridges with Rene Benko’s Signa in 2022, and together they co-own the property as well as the operating business. Interest payments on the property company’s £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) in debt have soared since then, leaving it dependent on support from its owners.

“This does not change anything for Selfridges. Selfridges trades independently from its shareholders,” said a spokesperson for the department store. “We are delighted to have the ongoing and unwavering support of Central Group.”

Central Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Thai company stepped in to help with interest payments that came due in November, providing a shareholder loan note of £27.3 million, according to Wednesday’s filing. That loan can be converted to equity when it comes due in May 2024.

Central Group has already converted a shareholder loan to the operating side of the business to equity, allowing it to take a majority stake last month.

The department store chain, founded in 1908 by Wisconsin-born Harry Gordon Selfridge, is best-known for the giant Oxford Street outlet which for decades was synonymous with high-end London retail. Three other stores in Manchester and Birmingham also carry the Selfridges name.

