(Bloomberg) -- After a one-month trial of 2021, the shoppers of emerging-market assets can point to any number of reasons for wanting their money back.

Yet the balance of evidence suggests they’ll stick with the product for a while.

For all the factors that triggered last week’s selloff, the prospect of stronger growth ahead as stimulus kicks in, vaccines are distributed and restrictions lifted continues to underpin confidence. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Societe Generale SA and Loomis Sayles & Co. were among those talking up emerging markets in the past week, even as the Cboe Volatility Index had its biggest daily jump in about three years on Wednesday.

“I see the current backup as an opportunity to fade weakness, rather than the start of another sustained leg down,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior emerging-markets strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. “Assets can rally once U.S. equity market volatility rolls over. Emerging-market currencies were on the back foot even ahead of the recent spike in VIX, so positioning is much cleaner now.”

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of developing-nation shares had the worst week since March in the five days through Friday, falling 4.5%, as the uneven rollout of inoculation programs and gyrations brought about by retail traders in U.S. markets sapped risk appetite.

Investor anxiety, as measured by expected price swings for equities, reached the highest in almost three months last week even as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged to keep monetary spigots wide open. Implied volatilities across emerging-market currency pairs jumped on Friday, while local bonds fell for a third straight week.

February may still get off to a rocky start. Kicking off a week of economic releases, an official gauge of China’s manufacturing output slipped for a second month in January, while activity in the services sector slowed to the lowest reading since March, data published on the weekend showed. Most Middle East markets retreated Sunday.

Defaults and Restructurings

Zambia skipped a $56.1 million coupon payment on Jan. 30 on its Eurobond maturing in 2027, the Finance Ministry confirmed Sunday It became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign to default after it missed a $42.5 million Eurobond coupon payment in November

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign said the nation will seek to restructure its external debt under a Group-of-20 program Its Eurobonds plunged the most on record on Friday Chad was the first country to request the restructuring of its external debt under the G-20 common framework

Elsewhere, Argentina’s Salta province reached a deal with an ad-hoc creditors group for amendments to its foreign bonds due in 2024

Central Banks Decide

The Bank of Thailand is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday by unanimous consensus Bloomberg Economics believes that this does not preclude other easing measures to build on relief for retail borrowers The central bank may also express further concern about the Thai baht’s strength and discuss steps to “address structural problems in the foreign-exchange market and encourage more balanced capital flows,” as described in the most recent minutes The baht remained unchanged last week Read: Shorter Thai Bonds in Demand Ahead of Rate Verdict: SEAsia Rates

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision will be closely watched on Friday. Consensus expects policy makers to stand pat However, Bloomberg Economics says the central bank has scope to ease rates after December inflation dropped to within its target band If they do cut, analysts will watch how much shorter-tenor yields can fall even with the expected rate cut as the RBI has signaled its willingness to withdraw liquidity

Poland’s central bank is expected to hold rates Wednesday, according to all economists surveyed by Bloomberg The zloty was one of the biggest gainers in January among emerging-market peers The regulator pledged to return to currency interventions to avoid zloty gains and allow the economy take full advantage of ultra-lax monetary conditions

Central banks in the Czech Republic, Ghana and Egypt are also expected to keep rates on hold this week

Central Banks Intervene

A number of Asia’s large holders of reserves are due to report January foreign-exchange levels this week

January shouldn’t have been a heavy dollar-buying month given the recovery in the U.S. currency. For those countries that experienced depreciation pressure -- like South Korea -- the figures will provide an illustration of the asymmetric nature of reserves accumulation; Asian countries are generally more willing to buy dollars than to sell them

South Korea reports on Wednesday. Valuation effects alone could reduce the figure to $441.6 billion The calculations of valuation-adjusted reserves accumulation are done on the assumption that 40% of currency reserves are denominated in non-dollar currencies -- broadly along the lines of the International Monetary Fund survey data The Korean won was the worst-performing Asian currency in January

Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines release data on Friday. Valuation alone would cut Taiwan’s figure to $528.1 billion

China releases its numbers on Feb. 7 The yuan was the strongest currency in Asia last week, as the authorities continued to battle the attraction of rising interest rates and corporate demand for the Chinese currency Read: Yuan Bulls Take Comfort From High FX Conversion Rate: Macro View



PMI Pulse

A slew of factory activity data from Indonesia to India, Russia and Brazil will offer further clues on the pace of recovery across the developing world as investors assess whether market valuations are stretched

January Markit manufacturing PMIs for South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and India are due on Monday; on average these indicators have registered eight consecutive months of improvement China’s Caixin manufacturing number is due Monday, and is expected to cool in line with a decline in December new orders Aside from India, the better-performing countries remain those with the least stringent lockdowns, and the greatest exposure to high-tech production -- China, South Korea and Taiwan The tightening of lockdown conditions across the region might constrain these figures, although U.S. Markit figures for January and strong 20-day export data from South Korea suggest risks are balanced

China (Caixin) and India’s (Markit) service PMIs are due Wednesday. China’s number is expected to lose a little momentum

Inflation Watch

January CPI data will be closely watched. Any sign of slowing inflation would boost real yields in a low interest-rate environment -- a relief to bond investors

Indonesia’s number on Monday is expected to creep higher on a headline basis, but remains below the central bank’s target range

South Korea’s figure is due on Tuesday. Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan report on Friday -- consensus expects most to remain stable

A reading of Colombia’s January consumer price inflation, scheduled for Friday, may show a small increase while lingering below the target

Argentina’s central bank is expected to release its monthly survey on inflation expectations on Friday

Peruvian headline inflation for January is expected to rise from a month earlier while staying near the midpoint of target, according to Bloomberg Economics

Other Data & Events

India’s budget is due on Monday Bloomberg Economics expects the central government fiscal deficit will be targeted to narrow to 5.5% of GDP in fiscal 2022, from an estimated 6.6% in fiscal 2021 Gross borrowing through dated securities will likely drop to 10.6 trillion rupees ($145 billion) from an estimated 12.6 trillion rupees in fiscal 2021. However, as this would still be up from the pre-Covid level of 7.6 trillion rupees in fiscal 2020, it might not be enough to relieve pressure on Indian bond yields Indian 10-year yields are up around 3 basis points thus far in 2021

South Korean export data, due Monday, are expected to show a growth rate of about 10% in year-over-year terms, while the nation’s current-account balance is due Friday

Indonesia’s fourth-quarter GDP report is due on Friday, and is expected to show a continued contraction

On Tuesday, Brazilian December industrial production figures are expected to show a continued rebound from the pandemic plunge

A reading of Chile’s December economic activity on Monday will probably flag a tepid recovery while lingering below levels from a year earlier Investors will also monitor a gauge of January business confidence for signs that vaccine rollouts in the nation will be enough to stoke a comeback

Meeting minutes from Colombia’s January meeting may offer investors a more dovish tone and hint at further accommodation if inflation remains subdued, according to Bloomberg Economics Policy makers held their key rate at an all-time low for a fourth straight month last week



