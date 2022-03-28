(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

As the Federal Reserve wrestles with bringing down the fastest inflation in decades, perhaps the best economic outcome it can hope for sounds like a contradiction: a growth recession A flattening yield curve has historically portended a recession. But that might not be the case in 2022

President Joe Biden’s budget release on Monday is shaping up as a direct appeal to moderate Democrats, emphasizing deficit reduction and flexibility on social spending as the White House hopes to win support for new legislation before November’s midterm elections

Accelerating U.S. inflation is starting to affect some consumer discretionary purchases. Have a look at Bloomberg Economics’ daily U.S. GDP tracker for more

Brazil’s central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, reiterated that a Selic benchmark rate of 12.75% should be enough to bring inflation expectations to target within a relevant horizon, according to a TV interview broadcast Sunday

The International Monetary Fund approved a $44 billion agreement that allows Argentina to reschedule debt owed to the lender, cementing a deal that’s already facing economic and political challenges

Shanghai’s sweeping, two-phase lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending, though economists say the city’s industrial sector can largely withstand the disruption, mitigating threats to the global supply chain

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

