  • As the Federal Reserve wrestles with bringing down the fastest inflation in decades, perhaps the best economic outcome it can hope for sounds like a contradiction: a growth recession
    • A flattening yield curve has historically portended a recession. But that might not be the case in 2022
  • President Joe Biden’s budget release on Monday is shaping up as a direct appeal to moderate Democrats, emphasizing deficit reduction and flexibility on social spending as the White House hopes to win support for new legislation before November’s midterm elections
  • Accelerating U.S. inflation is starting to affect some consumer discretionary purchases. Have a look at Bloomberg Economics’ daily U.S. GDP tracker for more
  • Brazil’s central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, reiterated that a Selic benchmark rate of 12.75% should be enough to bring inflation expectations to target within a relevant horizon, according to a TV interview broadcast Sunday
  • The International Monetary Fund approved a $44 billion agreement that allows Argentina to reschedule debt owed to the lender, cementing a deal that’s already facing economic and political challenges
  • Shanghai’s sweeping, two-phase lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending, though economists say the city’s industrial sector can largely withstand the disruption, mitigating threats to the global supply chain
