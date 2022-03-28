1h ago
‘Semi-Hard’ Landing, U.S. Budget, Taming Brazil Prices: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- As the Federal Reserve wrestles with bringing down the fastest inflation in decades, perhaps the best economic outcome it can hope for sounds like a contradiction: a growth recession
- A flattening yield curve has historically portended a recession. But that might not be the case in 2022
- President Joe Biden’s budget release on Monday is shaping up as a direct appeal to moderate Democrats, emphasizing deficit reduction and flexibility on social spending as the White House hopes to win support for new legislation before November’s midterm elections
- Accelerating U.S. inflation is starting to affect some consumer discretionary purchases. Have a look at Bloomberg Economics’ daily U.S. GDP tracker for more
- Brazil’s central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, reiterated that a Selic benchmark rate of 12.75% should be enough to bring inflation expectations to target within a relevant horizon, according to a TV interview broadcast Sunday
- The International Monetary Fund approved a $44 billion agreement that allows Argentina to reschedule debt owed to the lender, cementing a deal that’s already facing economic and political challenges
- Shanghai’s sweeping, two-phase lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending, though economists say the city’s industrial sector can largely withstand the disruption, mitigating threats to the global supply chain
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
