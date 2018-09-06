(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks extend losses after KLA-Tencor made comments at an industry conference and several analysts cited concerns with Micron and related memory markets.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) fell as much as 2% to its lowest in almost two weeks, bogged down by KLA-Tencor and its semicap equipment peers (Lam Research, Applied Materials) in addition to Micron and AMD

The drop accelerated during KLA-Tencor’s 9:30am presentation at the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York; shares of KLAC are down as much as 8.4%, its largest one-day loss in more than two years

Micron, the second-worst performer in the SOX with a decline of more than 7%, was removed as a top semiconductor large-cap idea at Baird on concerns over peaking gross margins, DRAM pricing topping out and worsening NAND oversupply

Morgan Stanley also had a note out saying memory markets are worsening into the fourth quarter on inventory and pricing concerns; weaker demand for DRAM products is creating an inventory surplus at the manufacturers and pressuring prices, analysts led by Shawn Kim wrote in a note

26 of the 30 SOX members were in the red as of 10:09am

