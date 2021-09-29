(Bloomberg) -- Agriculture technology firm SemiosBio Technologies Inc. raised C$100 million ($79 million) from investors led by Morningside Group to help the Canadian company further expand its precision crop management platform abroad.

The funding will be used by the Vancouver-based firm to accelerate research and development efforts and expand its technological expertise worldwide to help growers reduce chemical inputs, better manage water, organize farming data and improve crop outcomes, Semios said Wednesday in an emailed statement. The equity raise values the company at more than C$1 billion, according to Semios.

“Semios is on a mission to simplify the grower’s experience, leveraging big data analytics and machine learning to help them mitigate crop risk so they can focus on growing more food, more sustainably,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Gilbert said in the statement. “This latest round of funding will help us continue to support the agricultural industry as it faces some of its toughest challenges yet.”

Semios is among a growing group of firms including Farmers Edge Inc. that offer the agricultural industry environmental data to help reduce crop risks and improve yields, when climate change and extreme weather make farming more difficult. Farmers Edge went public in Canada last March, though its stock has plunged 72% since its initial offering. One of Canada’s biggest telecom companies, Telus Corp., even made a push into agriculture last November by offering AI and other technologies to help farmers be more efficient.

Semios has raised more than C$225 million from outside investors to date, with earlier funding helping the firm pursue three takeovers last year. The company was founded in 2010 as a real-time crop data and pest management tool for growers of tree fruit, nuts and other crops. Semios now has clients in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Europe.

