(Bloomberg) -- Sempra Energy said it struck an agreement to sell a 10% non-controlling stake in its infrastructure unit to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.8 billion in cash.

The deal implies an enterprise value of $26.5 billion for Sempra Infrastructure, which was created earlier this year through the consolidation of Sempra’s liquefied natural gas business and its Mexican pipeline company IEnova, according to a statement Tuesday. In October, Sempra completed the sale of a 20% non-controlling interest in its infrastructure unit.

