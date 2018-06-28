(Bloomberg) -- Sempra Energy fell short of demands by billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. and Bluescape Resources by announcing a plan to divest U.S. wind, solar and gas assets.

The activist investors, which have disclosed a 4.9 percent interest in the power and natural gas utility owner, are pressing the company to simplify its corporate structure by selling its Latin American operations and spinning off its U.S. liquefied natural gas business. They claim their changes could boost shareholder value by $16 billion.

The fight has the potential to turn nasty if the two sides can’t reach a settlement. Elliott, for example, held its own town hall-style meeting in 2013 during a fight with Hess Corp. in which it took its case directly to investors for change at the company.

“On the face of it, it’s not the order of magnitude that Elliott was talking about, and it clearly would leave Sempra as basically a conglomerate structure,” Kit Konolige, a utility analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said by phone.

The approach by Elliott comes at a time when growth-hungry utilities like Sempra have been borrowing heavily to expand their businesses beyond power distribution. U.S. power companies have been looking for new ways to increase profits as demand for electricity has stagnated since the recession and customers are increasingly producing their own.

Sempra plans to sell all of its U.S. wind and solar assets along with some natural gas storage facilities. They comprise 1.34 gigawatts of wind farms; 1.26 gigawatts of solar plants; Mississippi Hub LLC, an underground salt dome with 22 billion cubic feet of gas storage; and Sempra’s 90.9 percent stake in Bay Gas Storage Co. Ltd., a facility near Mobile, Alabama.

North America

“We are going to reposition our portfolio around North America, and it will increasingly be focused on the United States,” Sempra Chief Executive Officer Jeff Martin said during an analyst presentation Thursday. The company will look to divest assets in a “phased” and “disciplined” way, he said.

Approved by Sempra’s board earlier this week, the plan will reduce the value of assets on its second-quarter balance sheet by as much as $1.55 billion, according to a statement Thursday ahead of the analyst conference in New York. The investors have urged the company to sell its Latin American operations and spin off its U.S. LNG business. Elliott and Bluescape have also pushed for six new directors on Sempra’s board.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s the final word,” Konolige said.

Sempra called it “the first phase” of an initiative in its statement.

‘Open Mind’

Prior to reviewing Sempra’s plan, Elliott said it was “disappointed that, despite our best efforts to make measurable progress toward an agreement with Sempra, no real progress toward this goal has yet been made.” A representative of the investment company said Elliott had no immediate comment on the proposal after it was announced.

While the investors said they intended to review the presentation with an “open mind,” the yardstick they plan to measure the company’s moves by would be the investors’ own plan, according statement Thursday.

Bluescape Chairman C. John Wilder is an energy veteran who pulled the Texas utility TXU Corp. from the brink of insolvency more than a decade ago -- then made a fortune selling it to a group including KKR & Co. in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts in history.

Talks Monday

The two sides were engaged in talks earlier this week over a possible settlement ahead of the analyst day, according to people familiar with the matter. During a meeting June 25 in Washington, they discussed whether Sempra would be willing to give the activists board seats and consider opening a strategic review to create shareholder value, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information wasn’t public.

The activist campaign also comes just weeks after Sempra CEO Martin took the helm and more than a year after Elliott and Bluescape pressured U.S. power generator NRG Energy Inc. to cut costs, prompting the company to agree in February to divest $2.8 billion in assets. The investors also pressed utility owner FirstEnergy Corp. to exit its unregulated power business.

