Semtech confirms it is an advanced talks to buy Sierra Wireless for $31 per share

California-based semiconductor maker Semtech Corp. is in “advanced discussions” to buy Canadian Internet of Things specialist Sierra Wireless Inc. for US$31 per share, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

There is no guarantee the talks will end in an agreement, nor whether a deal, if struck, would be consummated, it added.

Sierra’s Nasdaq-listed stock fell more than four percent on Tuesday after the talks were confirmed. The selling erased some of Sierra’s gains on Monday, when a report by Bloomberg News about takeover talks between the two firms sent Sierra’s shares soaring as much as 19 percent.