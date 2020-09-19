(Bloomberg) -- Senator Susan Collins says she doesn’t believe the Senate should vote on the Supreme Court nominee before the presidential election.

“In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd,” Collins said in a statement.

Earlier, Barrett Has Supreme Court Edge as List Widens to Lagoa, Thapar

