(Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates early this year, saying high rates are hurting small businesses and putting homeownership out of reach for many Americans.

“While more must be done to address the fact that costs remain too high, it is becoming increasingly evident that restrictive monetary policy is no longer the right tool for combating inflation,” Brown said in a Jan. 30 letter to Powell. “I urge the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy early this year.”

The letter from the Ohio Democrat, who is running for reelection in 2024, comes at the start of a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. Fed officials are expected to hold interest rates steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high.

Policymakers in December projected they would cut their benchmark rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% this year, according to their median forecast. But officials in recent weeks have tried to temper market expectations for an imminent rate cut.

Powell is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to mind the economy in a presidential election year.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and three Democratic colleagues urged Powell to lower interest rates to help bring down housing costs in a separate letter this week.

“High interest rates have aggravated the country’s persistent crisis of housing access and affordability,” the senators wrote in a letter dated Jan. 28. “As the Fed weighs its next steps in the new year, we urge you to consider the effects of your interest rate decisions on the housing market and to reverse the troubling rate hikes that have put affordable housing out of reach for too many.”

The Fed raised rates aggressively over the past two years in an effort to cool rapid inflation. That pushed the effective rate on a 30-year mortgage above 8% last year, though it’s since fallen from that peak. Inflation has subsided to an annual pace of 2.6%, still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Brown blamed inflation on corporate price gouging, and said high rates were locking Americans out of home ownership and hurting small businesses.

