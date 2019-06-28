(Bloomberg) -- The Senate is set to vote on a bill requiring President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for any military action in Iran -- one of the few measures considered by the Republican-led chamber to curtail his war-making ability.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed the vote, but it wasn’t easy to schedule. It will begin early Friday morning for senators trying to head home for the Independence Day recess, and it could stay open for much of the day to allow the six senators running for president to fly back from the Democratic debates in Miami.

The legislation would be included as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, a massive annual spending bill that is one of Congress’s few must-pass priorities. It would restrict the use of funds authorized by the act from being used “to conduct hostilities against the government of Iran, against the armed forces of Iran, or in the territory of Iran.”

“Dictators and kings declare war unilaterally, not democracies,” Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat and the lead sponsor of the amendment, said on the Senate floor. “The people decide whether we go to war or whether we don’t go to war through their elected representatives. Congress is the most direct voice of the people.”

‘Real Sacrifices’

The measure has narrow bipartisan support from two Republican co-sponsors: Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah. Even so, the measure is expected to fall short of the 60-vote threshold needed for passage, and McConnell said Thursday: “I expect it will be defeated.”

But for Udall and other supporters of the measure, there is value in having the debate and putting senators on the record.

“Our troops will be the ones making real sacrifices,” Udall said. “We can bear the cost of some inconvenient recess travel. Our job is to debate and vote on matters of war and peace, period, end of story.”

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, one of the Democratic co-sponsors of the measure and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said his pitch to his Republican colleagues would be that they “should vote for their own power.”

“You should not outsource this congressional responsibility to any president of any party,” Kaine said in an interview. “You should jealously guard it. And you should guard this prerogative like others.”

The Senate passed the underlying NDAA on Thursday, but Republicans and Democrats agreed to vote on the amendment beginning at 5 a.m. Friday and continue throughout the day.

--With assistance from Travis Tritten.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniel Flatley in Washington at dflatley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Anna Edgerton, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.