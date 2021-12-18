(Bloomberg) -- The Senate confirms former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

  • Vote is 48-21, according to Senate Cloakroom Twitter account.
  • Emanuel, a former chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and long-time power broker in Democratic politics, lost some support in his own party due to his handling of the Lacquan McDonald shooting in 2014
  • Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley said in November he would oppose Emanuel’s nomination on the floor
  • NOTE: Emanuel Nomination as Japan Envoy Hits Democratic Opposition

