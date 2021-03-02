(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University economist Cecilia Rouse won Senate confirmation as chair of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers on Tuesday evening, becoming the first Black American to take the cabinet-level position.

The Senate voted 95 to 4 to approve Rouse for the post, which is sometimes referred to as the White House’s chief economist. Biden restored the position to a cabinet-level post after his predecessor, Donald Trump, removed that distinction.

Rouse, dean at Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs, was a member of the council under President Barack Obama and worked as an economic adviser to Bill Clinton.Much of her research has focused on the need to close racial gaps in income, wealth or education. That’s in line with Biden’s pledge to fight inequality across all policies, and he’s promoted his $1.9 trillion relief package as directing funds to the hardest-hit Americans.

Rouse will join Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey on the council. Those positions aren’t subject to Senate approval and were filled by Biden earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.