Senate Control Comes Down to a Few Tight Midterm Races in New US Poll

(Bloomberg) -- The race to control the US Senate is essentially a toss-up just days before the midterm elections, a new poll shows.

Hotly contested races in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania are all within a few percentage points, according to Marist Poll. The tight margins mean that it may not be clear which party gains control for weeks after Nov. 8, with Georgia likely headed to a runoff.

The poll showed Democrat Raphael Warnock tied with Republican Herschel Walker among definite voters at 48% in Georgia. If neither candidate wins 50%, there will be a runoff in December.

In Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters 50% to 47%, which is within the poll’s 4.3 percentage-point margin of error.

Democrat John Fetterman’s lead over Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania was the largest, at 6 percentage points, but his edge among independents shrank to 9 points from 22 points in September after a poor debate performance that highlighted the effects of a stroke he suffered in May.

State governors’ races appear to be much less competitive, according to Marist. In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp is up over Democrat Stacey Abrams by 8 percentage points, while Democrat Josh Shapiro leads Republican Doug Mastriano by 14 points among definite voters in Pennsylvania.

In Arizona, however, just one percentage point separates Democrat Katie Hobbs from Republican Kari Lake.

The polls were conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and have margins of error between 4.0 and 4.3 percentage points.

