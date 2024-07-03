(Bloomberg) -- Several Senate Democrats have privately indicated they don’t see a way for President Joe Biden to survive politically after last week’s disastrous debate, one Democratic senator said.

The senator, granted anonymity to speak frankly about discussions among colleagues, said Biden hadn’t assuaged concerns about his debate collapse against former President Donald Trump.

Biden has taken fire, both publicly and privately, from House Democrats concerned that his candidacy would lead to a Republican sweep in November. Two have publicly said he should step aside.

Yet in the Senate, where Biden served for 36 years, Democrats have been largely silent about his candidacy during a week of turmoil.

Several Democratic governors, emerging from a late Wednesday meeting with Biden, said the 81-year-old president was intent on winning reelection.

But the White House has struggled to fight off a barrage of post-debate polls and growing discontent among House Democrats and others across the party.

Speculation has been growing about the potential for Vice President Kamala Harris — or perhaps someone else — to become the party’s standard bearer instead if Biden agrees to withdraw his candidacy.

Earlier Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported dozens of House Democrats were considering signing on to a letter calling on Biden to withdraw from the race.

House Democratic leaders also met Wednesday evening and expressed different views about Biden’s political future, a person familiar with the meeting said. Some urged Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to advise Biden to withdraw.

Jeffries, a New York Democrat, has expressed support for Biden.

Also on Wednesday, the White House denied reports that Biden was weighing whether to continue his reelection bid.

