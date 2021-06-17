(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are discussing a $6 trillion budget package that would bypass Republican opposition, with about half of it paid for, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

A Democratic package expanding on President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion jobs and family plans would avoid a Republican filibuster via the fast-track budget process known as reconciliation, but would require a united party in both the House and the Senate.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders has been advocating for a robust reconciliation effort, but it’s not clear yet whether Democrats will be able hold together to pass a multi-trillion-dollar plan.

Sanders and Democrats on the committee discussed moving forward with the fast-track process Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The plan is developing as a bipartisan Senate group is proposing a narrower $579 billion plan for some elements of Biden’s proposal. Schumer said earlier this week he’d like to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package as well as a budget blueprint teeing up a follow-on Democratic package next month.

House Congressional Progressive Caucus leader Pramilla Jayapal has called for a $6 trillion to $10 trillion package that includes an expansion of Medicare.

The size of the Senate Democratic plan was first reported by Poltiico.

