(Bloomberg) -- The Senate will delay its holiday break and return to Washington next week to try to strike a deal on more US aid for Ukraine, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday.

The prospects for both chambers passing Ukraine aid before the end of the year have dwindled, but the ongoing negotiations open the door to Senate passage next week. That would put pressure on the House, which has already left Washington until January, to act early next month.

“We have to get this done,” said Schumer, a New York Democrat.

John Thune, the second-ranking Senate Republican leader, cautioned that lawmakers still have a long way to go to reach a deal.

Senate negotiations have continued throughout the week on a possible US border compromise, which Republicans demand in exchange for their votes on funding for Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, in a tweet on Thursday evening, said problems at the US border must be addressed first.

“For some reason, the Biden Administration waited until this week to even begin negotiations with Congress on the border issue. While that work should continue, the House will not wait around to receive and debate a rushed product.” he said.

President Joe Biden has offered changes to US border policy, raising the prospects of a bipartisan deal on immigration and aid to Ukraine, Republican senators said Wednesday.

The offer would give the president expanded authority to deport migrants once a certain number of undocumented migrants has crossed the border, said Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican.

Hardline Republicans said the offer doesn’t go far enough. Democrats, at the same time, are divided between those who see room for concessions on the border and progressives who are urging Biden to rebuff GOP demands.

Schumer said that the Senate would hold a vote on Ukraine aid next week even if a deal isn’t reached. Republicans blocked a vote on the aid package last week because it didn’t include border restrictions they demanded.

