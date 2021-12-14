(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats introduced legislation that would lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion, an amount aimed to be enough to extend U.S. borrowing authority until early 2023.

The legislation could move through the Senate on Tuesday. The House plans to vote on the increase Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on Senate action.

The House and Senate approved legislation establishing a one-time process to fast-track the measure through the Senate by shielding it from the threat of a GOP filibuster in the 50-50 Senate. Instead, the legislation can pass in the Senate with a simply majority.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could hit the debt limit and have difficulty meeting its obligations after Dec. 15, though outside analysts have said the government has a bit more time.

Congress added $480 billion to the U.S. debt ceiling in October after weeks of partisan sniping that unnerved investors. This time, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed on a process that allows the debt ceiling to be lifted without any Republicans having to support it.

Boosting the debt limit will allow the Treasury to replenish its depleted stockpile of cash and remove the risk of non-payment for government securities. Political wrangling over the issue had seen traders impose discounts on Treasuries maturing in the latter half of December.

Democrats successfully rebuffed GOP efforts to force them to use the so-called budget reconciliation process -- which they used for a March pandemic-relief bill and are deploying for a $1.6 trillion social-spending bill -- to boost the debt ceiling. That route would have involved substantially more parliamentary maneuvering, amid a year-end calendar already burdened with tasks for the legislature.

