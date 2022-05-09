2h ago
Senate Democrats Plan Tuesday Vote to Confirm Cook for Fed Post
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to hold votes to confirm Lisa Cook’s nomination to be a Federal Reserve governor on Tuesday, they announced Monday night.
Covid-19 cases among Democrats in the evenly divided chamber have delayed a number of nominations over the past few weeks. A procedural vote failed with some Democrats absent after contracting the coronavirus, sparking a logjam on Federal Reserve and other nominations.
Republicans have united in their opposition against Cook, so a procedural vote to advance her nomination as well as a final confirmation vote -- both expected Tuesday -- would likely require a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris in the 50-50 Senate if all senators take part.
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, also said he hopes to quickly confirm a number of President Joe Biden’s other nominees, including Jerome Powell for another term as Fed chair and Philip Jefferson as a governor.
Jefferson had unanimous support on the Banking Committee, while Powell was opposed only by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a progressive Democrat.
Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled a Wednesday vote to advance the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
11:39
Larry Berman: Can China's credit impulse turn the trend?
-
'Making monsters of each other': Businesses fear impact of Quebec language law
-
7:45
Nickel is back where it started before March’s two days of chaos
-
5:42
Bidding wars for homes are easing, but prices still high: Brokers
-
Pink Floyd weighs music sale including 'Dark Side of the Moon'
-
6:46
Every ARKK holding is in the red this year except for its cash