(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to hold votes to confirm Lisa Cook’s nomination to be a Federal Reserve governor on Tuesday, they announced Monday night.

Covid-19 cases among Democrats in the evenly divided chamber have delayed a number of nominations over the past few weeks. A procedural vote failed with some Democrats absent after contracting the coronavirus, sparking a logjam on Federal Reserve and other nominations.

Republicans have united in their opposition against Cook, so a procedural vote to advance her nomination as well as a final confirmation vote -- both expected Tuesday -- would likely require a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris in the 50-50 Senate if all senators take part.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, also said he hopes to quickly confirm a number of President Joe Biden’s other nominees, including Jerome Powell for another term as Fed chair and Philip Jefferson as a governor.

Jefferson had unanimous support on the Banking Committee, while Powell was opposed only by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a progressive Democrat.

Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled a Wednesday vote to advance the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.