The idea, pitched by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senator Michael Bennet, would have automatic triggers for enhanced benefits, picking up from the temporary measures to help jobless workers that were included in pandemic-relief plans over the past year.

The White House on Wednesday continues its outreach to build support for Biden’s $2.25 trillion “American Jobs Plan.” Chief of Staff Ron Klain and aide Steve Ricchetti will meet with members of a bipartisan group of House lawmakers to discuss how to accomplish the president’s objectives. The 3 p.m. meeting with the Problem Solvers group follows Biden’s Oval Office confab with bipartisan legislators Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has targeted passage of Biden’s plan in her chamber by July 4. Biden is expected to unveil another, social program-focused initiative in coming weeks. The president will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on April 28, right before his 100th day in office, in which he’s likely to again tout his push for a ramp up in long-term federal spending.

Senate Democrats Urge Unemployment Benefit Boost (9:47 a.m.)

Two Senate Democrats are pushing a plan that would make federal unemployment benefits automatically available when jobless rates climb.

The pitch, developed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon and Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet, would include benefit “triggers” that kick in when unemployment rises, with additional weeks of benefits. The plan would also require states to offer 26 weeks of benefits at 75% of the worker’s previous wages, up to a set maximum. Depending on a state’s current benefit levels, that could require an increase to the amount of aid as well.

A new federal program would also make unemployment benefits available to those not traditionally covered, including gig workers and individuals without a long employment history. Computer systems would be upgraded to administer the benefits. States were criticized during the pandemic for having antiquated technology that couldn’t handle the influx of jobless claims.

The lawmakers envision their proposal as a makeover to the unemployment system that could kick in after the enhanced short-term benefits that Congress approved earlier this year expire. The current set of expanded jobless payments is scheduled to begin winding down in early September. -- Laura Davison

