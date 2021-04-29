(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is targeting Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson and open seats in North Carolina and Pennsylvania in ads criticizing Republicans for not backing President Joe Biden’s efforts to boost the economy and vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus.

The ads were posted Thursday to mark Biden’s 100th day in office and highlight some of the more popular items on his agenda. Rubio represents Florida, Johnson hails from Wisconsin.

“North Carolina Republicans: They stood against us,” the text in one ad reads over images of former Governor Pat McCrory, Representative Ted Budd and former Representative Mark Walker in North Carolina, who are all running for the GOP Senate nomination to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr.

A similar ad targets real estate developer Jeff Bartos, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, and former Army Ranger Sean Parnell, who is considering a bid. Four other ads praise Democratic incumbents up for re-election in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada.

“In 100 days, Senate Democrats have delivered Americans more Covid vaccines, $1,400 checks and helped reopen our businesses and schools — while Republicans have done nothing but stand in the way of our country’s recovery,” said DSC Chair Senator Gary Peters.

In a recent NBC survey, 69% of those polled approved of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and 52% approved of his handling of the economy.

The stakes in the 2022 election are high for both parties. The incumbent president’s party typically sheds seats in midterm elections, and the loss of even a single Democratic senator would stall Biden’s legislative agenda and judicial appointments.

The Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, with Democrats in control only due to a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking at an online event for the National Press Club on Wednesday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison also flagged as promising potential Democratic Senate contenders for an open seat in Ohio and against Kentucky Senator Rand Paul -- and also singled out Johnson in Wisconsin as “a waste of space.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.