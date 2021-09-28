Sep 28, 2021
Senate Democrats to Try Vote on Stopgap Bill to Avert Shutdown
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are seeking a vote Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown, but without a provision to increase the federal debt limit.
The temporary funding measure also does not additional money for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which was part of an earlier proposal, according to a copy of the bill obtained by Bloomberg.
Democrats are seeking consent from all senators to bring the bill to the floor as a way to expedite passage before funding for the government runs out after the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year. The bill extends funding through Dec. 3 and includes disaster aid as well as money for Afghan refugees.
Republicans on Monday thwarted an attempt by Democrats to include a debt ceiling increase with the temporary funding. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats from advancing a stand-alone debt ceiling increase.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that her department will effectively run out of cash around Oct. 18 unless Congress suspends or increases the debt limit.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
