(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are preparing for the possibility they won’t pass President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion economic agenda before the end of the year, with one key lawmaker readying a fallback to at least push through an extension of the expiring child tax credit.

Multiple components of the legislation, known as Build Back Better, are still being vetted by the Senate parliamentarian for compliance with the chamber’s budget rules, and West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is continuing to raise concerns about the cost and impact on the economy.

A central component of the bill is extending a popular child tax credit that expires this month. Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, citing delays in finishing work on the legislation, said senators have been asking him for “a fix” to ensure checks going out to millions of families continue to do so in January.

“I’m going to talk to my colleagues and obviously there are a host of issues you have to resolve,” Wyden said. “You have to get all 50 senators on. But I’ve said for months now that I think the child tax credit is a lifeline for families.”

It is not clear a stand-alone child tax credit extension would have the 60 votes to pass the Senate, however.

Some senators also are urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to focus on passing a voting rights measure first. Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders said that needs to be addressed “immediately.”

“I would like to see Build Back Better dealt with as quickly as possible, but if we can’t deal with it right now it’s far more important we deal with the voting rights issue,” Sanders said.

Senator Jon Tester of Montana, who has been optimistic about the chance of passing Biden’s agenda this year, attributed the delay to the so-called “Byrd bath” scrub that the parliamentarian is doing to ensure the bill comports with Senate rules.

“I think the Byrd bath stuff is making it hard to get it done by Christmas,” Tester said. “I think it’s just going to take too much time.”

Wyden and other lawmakers said they haven’t given up yet on finishing the massive bill, though they don’t yet have an agreement with Manchin, a pivotal holdout in the 50-50 chamber, on the text or size of the bill.

Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview that a deal didn’t appear to be imminent.

“It doesn’t strike me at the moment that Joe Manchin is softening his position,” Neal said. “I suspect that Joe Manchin, whom I’ve known for a long time, he wants to get something over the goal line. Whether that happens before Christmas or after Christmas, that’s up for the Senate to determine.”

