(Bloomberg) -- Clerks in the U.S. Senate finished reading the entire coronavirus relief early Friday morning after a session that began Thursday afternoon. Earlier, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Senate’s version of the pandemic-relief plan falls within the limit previously set by Congress for the bill.

Senate Completes Reading of Coronavirus Bill

The U.S. Senate completed a reading aloud of the 628-page, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill early Friday, after nearly 11 hours.

The reading, which ended just after 2 a.m. Washington time, was forced by Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, and carried out by a rotating team of Senate clerks. The completion of the reading allows the Senate to begin debating the measure, President Joe Biden’s top domestic priority. The chamber then adjourned until 9 a.m.

Republicans later Friday are expected to begin offering numerous amendments to the bill dragging the final vote into the weekend.

