(Bloomberg) -- Two leading Republican senators said they expect a weekend vote on the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure package, ending weeks of negotiations with the White House and days of Senate debate on the legislation.

“I think we’ll have a good vote, probably over the weekend. I hope not as late as Monday, but maybe,” West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is managing floor debate for Republicans, said on Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power with David Westin.”

Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Republican leader, said it is possible that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could file a motion to wrap up debate on Thursday, allowing the Senate to finish its work on the bill by the weekend.

The bill was negotiated by the White House and a group of senators from both parties led by Senators Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, and Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a cost estimate for the infrastructure legislation on Thursday. Republicans have pushed for the bill not to add to the federal deficit, but Capito said she expects the nonpartisan CBO to estimate that it is roughly half paid for.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.