(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suffered a fractured shoulder on Sunday after tripping on an outside patio at his home in Kentucky, according to a statement from his office.

McConnell, 77, was treated, released, is working from home in Louisville, and will continue to do so, according to the statement.

Some Democratic lawmakers have said McConnell should call the Senate back from recess to debate gun-control measures in the wake of deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio. McConnell called senators from the states to express sympathy and “discuss the senseless tragedies,” spokesman David Popp said in the statement.

McConnell, who’s expected to run for another six-year term in the Senate in 2020, was heckled on Saturday at an annual gathering known as “Fancy Farm,” at which Kentucky’s elected officials and candidates make speeches during a picnic in a tiny town in the state’s west.

