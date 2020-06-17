(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll seek to begin considering next week a broad Republican proposal to overhaul policing practices in response to massive protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“We are serious about trying to make a law here,” McConnell said at a news conference as Republicans touted the bill being introduced Wednesday by Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is proposing legislation that would withhold funding from state and local police departments that don’t ban chokeholds like the one used on Floyd, and require annual reporting about instances where officers seriously injure people.

“We believe the overwhelming number of officers in this nation are good people, working hard, trying to keep order in the communities,” Scott said. To the Black community, he said, “we hear your concerns.”

The bill, which will need some Democratic support to succeed, would require de-escalation training for local police officers, increase use of body cameras, and make lynching a federal crime.

Scott, who led a Senate GOP task force to draft the bill, said he was stopped this year for “driving while Black,” and said he was issued a ticket for “failing to use my turn signal earlier in my lane change.”

The GOP plan wouldn’t make it easier to prosecute and sue law enforcement officers, a cornerstone of a more expansive proposal from congressional Democrats.

The GOP proposal counters a plan advanced last week by House and Senate Democrats. The Democrats’ plan would could make it easier to sue officers by limiting their “qualified immunity,” ban federal officers from using chokeholds, bar racial profiling, and end “no-knock” search warrants in drug cases.

The Democrats’ plan also would create a national registry for police violations, and require local police departments that get federal funds to conduct bias training and use de-escalation tactics.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is fine-tuning the language on the Democratic legislation.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that he doesn’t know if Democrats will support allowing Scott’s bill to advance to the floor. It takes 60 votes to agree to debate the legislation and Republicans hold just 53 seats in the chamber.

In a sign of how important the issue is to both parties, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to encourage better training on the use of force.

The president said a new credentialing process for law enforcement agencies will urge them to train officers with modern use-of-force standards and de-escalation tactics, and limit the use of chokeholds to incidents in which lethal force is allowed by law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC Tuesday that Trump’s executive order “fell sadly and seriously short” of what is needed to address police brutality.

“I hope there is a compromise to be reached in the Congress” on a stronger plan, she said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.