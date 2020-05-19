(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Intelligence Committee backed Representative John Ratcliffe’s nomination to be the director of national intelligence on a party-line 8-7 vote Tuesday according to a committee aide, setting up confirmation by the full Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday that the Senate would confirm Ratcliffe as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Ratcliffe was criticized by Democrats, who said he had less experience in intelligence matters than previous directors and that they see him as a Trump loyalist.

Ratcliffe had earlier won backing from Senate Republican Susan Collins of Maine, who co-wrote the law creating the post after the 9/11 attacks and was seen as key to advancing the nomination. She praised Ratcliffe’s knowledge of cybersecurity issues.

The meeting was the first presided over by acting Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida. McConnell named Rubio to the post Monday, filling in for Richard Burr, who temporarily relinquished the gavel while facing a federal investigation into his stock trades.

