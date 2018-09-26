(Bloomberg) -- Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will have unlimited time to give opening remarks at Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on sexual assault claims against the Supreme Court nominee, the panel says in statement.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and the committee’s top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, also will not be bound by a time limit in giving opening statements at the hearing set to start at 10 a.m. Washington time. Link to live stream

Details:

Ford will go first, followed by Kavanaugh. Both will be sworn in

After opening remarks, senators will have one 5-minute round of questions for each witness, reflecting a request from Ford

Total hearing time will depend on length of statements and duration of breaks, which will be taken upon request of each witness

Ford’s legal team has requested limited access for news media

“The chairman and his press team do not and will not pre-select reporters”

A total of seven video cameras to be in hearing room; print reporters will be limited to 48 available press seats

Earlier: Kavanaugh Confronts New Sex Allegation as GOP Presses Nomination

