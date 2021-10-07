Oct 7, 2021
Senate Leaders Reach Debt Ceiling Deal to Avert Default, For Now
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Senate leaders have reached agreement on a deal that would prevent a government debt default by mid-October.
“We’ve reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it is our hope to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday morning.
