(Bloomberg) -- The Senate may begin considering police reform legislation within days, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday as Congress seeks to respond to nationwide protests over racial injustice and police misconduct.

“I think it’s an important subject that needs to be addressed,” McConnell told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is leading the effort to craft a bill and is expected to release it Wednesday.

McConnell said he’ll announce Wednesday morning whether the Senate will turn to Scott’s bill after a public lands measure and two confirmations are completed. Several Senate Republicans told reporters they expect Scott’s bill to get strong GOP support.

Hours earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an order to encourage better training on the use of force.

The president said a new credentialing process for law enforcement agencies will urge them to train officers with modern use-of-force standards and de-escalation tactics, and limit the use of chokeholds to incidents in which lethal force is allowed by law.

Last week, House and Senate Democrats proposed legislation that could make it easier to prosecute and sue law enforcement officers, bar federal officers from using chokeholds and set a national standard on the use of force. The House plans to vote on its measure next week.

Earlier Tuesday, Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana said the two “meatier” issues in the policing debate are whether to curtail qualified immunity that protects police officers from lawsuits over their conduct, and whether to bar “no knock” warrants in drug cases.

GOP Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana told reporters he won’t vote for a bill that eliminates qualified immunity. Kennedy said he supports ending the use of chokeholds except when an officer might be at great risk and would otherwise be overpowered by a suspect.

“In the vast majority of cases a chokehold is not appropriate,” Kennedy said. “I think many of the 18,000 police forces we have across America are either prohibiting chokeholds or limit their use to instances where the officer’s life is in danger.”

