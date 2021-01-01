(Bloomberg) -- The Senate moved closer Friday to a vote on whether to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a $740.5 billion defense policy bill, in a clash with the White House that may not culminate until the final hours before the current congressional term ends on Sunday.

The procedural vote on a motion to limit debate had 73 votes in favor and 11 opposed as voting continued. It needed 60 votes to pass.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced earlier this week to schedule a series of procedural actions because Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is delaying the process by demanding a separate vote on increasing pandemic stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600 for most Americans.

Trump has demanded the increase and Democrats favor it, but many Republicans are opposed, and McConnell has refused to bring it up as a stand-alone bill.

Under Senate rules, the impasse could delay the vote on whether to override a Trump veto for the first time in his presidency until Saturday, or even as late as Sunday, hours beefore the current Congress ends at noon Washington time.

The House voted on Monday to override Trump’s veto of the annual defense measure, H.R. 6395.

