Senate Panel Delays Vote on FCC Nominee Sohn, FTC Choice Bedoya
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Commerce Committee delayed a vote scheduled for Wednesday for Gigi Sohn, a Democratic nominee to the Federal Communications Commission, because of the illness of a senator.
Alvaro Bedoya, nominated to be a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, also won’t get a Wednesday vote, according to a revised agenda released late Tuesday by the panel.
The names dropped from the Wednesday agenda were seen as requiring votes of all the committee’s Democratic members to succeed. Senator Ben Ray Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat and a member of the panel, is recovering from a stroke.
Sohn, 60, would give Democrats their first majority on the FCC during the presidency of Joe Biden. But her nomination must first clear the committee and the full Senate.
Several Republicans, at a Commerce Committee hearing in December, accused her of being too partisan. They focused on a Sohn tweet in 2020 that called Fox News “state-sponsored propaganda” with a negative impact on U.S. democracy.
Sohn replied that her past remarks “will have no bearing on how I will act if I am confirmed.”
