(Bloomberg) -- A Republican-led Senate committee voted Wednesday to subpoena records from a company linked to a Ukrainian energy company, resurfacing an investigation aimed at the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Homeland Security and Government Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson sought the subpoena for Blue Star Strategies, a firm that represented the company, Burisma Holdings Ltd., when Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board, as part of his probe into potential conflicts of interest involving the Bidens. The panel approved it on an 8-6 party-line vote.

It’s one of several efforts by allies of President Donald Trump in the House and Senate in the last few weeks to accelerate probes into the Bidens and the Obama administration with less than six months until the general election.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is seeking authority to subpoena numerous former Obama-era officials including ex-FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper as part of his panel’s review of the origins of the investigation into Russian election interference.

Trump has promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, and anti-Trump factions within the intelligence agencies and the Justice Department improperly tried to undermine his election campaign in 2016.

The Biden campaign has previously dismissed GOP-led investigations as a political ploy. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Johnson’s committee is trying to “smear” Biden and is issuing a subpoena to a company that is already cooperating.

“It appears the subpoena is just for show, a way to create the false impression of wrongdoing,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “It’s like in a third world dictatorship, a show trial with no basis in fact, with no due process, with no reality.”

Johnson has denied the probe is politically motivated, and committee spokesman Austin Altenburg said a bipartisan group of the committee recommended the subpoena.

“The American people deserve to know the extent to which the U.S.-based, Democrat-led consulting company leveraged its connections within the Obama administration to try to gain access and potentially influence U.S. government agencies on behalf of its corrupt client, Burisma,” Altenburg said.

The proposed subpoena follows up a request for information originally sent to Blue Star in December 2019.

