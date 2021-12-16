(Bloomberg) -- Democrats’ push to use President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion economic package to alter U.S. immigration laws was rejected by the Senate parliamentarian for the third time, likely dealing the effort a knockout blow.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough told lawmakers that the plan to provide temporary deportation protections for some unauthorized immigrants doesn’t comply with strict Senate rules enabling it to move through the Senate with only Democratic support, said Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat. Those rules require each item in a so-called reconciliation bill to be largely budgetary in nature.

“We’re disappointed and we’re considering what options remain,” Durbin said Thursday night.

The decision is another serious setback for Senate Democrats who are abandoning efforts to pass the economic package by the end of the year amid continued objections from West Virginia Senate Joe Manchin, whose vote is pivotal in the 50-50 Senate.

There is broad support among congressional Democrats for immigration law changes that aid the undocumented. The provision could have helped unify the party after months of bitter infighting between moderates and progressives over other parts of the bill.

In the House, Democrats included language providing the deportation protections in the economic package that passed that chamber on Nov. 19 on a 220-213 vote.

Three members of the House’s Congressional Hispanic Caucus -- Chuy Garcia, Lou Correa and Adriano Espaillat -- have threatened to vote against the final broad tax and spending plan unless immigration law changes are included. The House must consider the bill a second time after the Senate acts on its own version.

“I am beyond disappointed,” Correa told a reporter. “I’m completely in shock.”

Senate Democratic leaders are under enormous pressure from immigrant advocacy groups to plow ahead with a pathway to citizenship. They are calling on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to call a vote to disregard the parliamentarian’s position -- something that Schumer hasn’t endorsed and that Manchin says he won’t do.

Democrats pursued the pared-down proposal offering what is called immigration “parole” shielding millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation after the parliamentarian rejected two previous efforts to include a pathway to citizenship.

Parole has been allowed under federal immigration law since the 1950s, and has been used by presidents in both parties to bring in a number of groups to the U.S. Those included Cuban refugees in the 1960s and Afghan nationals currently settling in the U.S. after the recent chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops there.

Once paroled in the U.S., people can apply for work permits and for “advance parole,” which allows them to travel outside the U.S. and return. Some people can later adjust their status and obtain a green card.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office this month said a similar provision in the House bill would provide about 6.5 million people who have been in the U.S. since at least 2011 with parole status. About 2 million immigrants who wouldn’t otherwise obtain lawful permanent resident status would become eligible as immediate relatives of U.S. citizens, and another 1 million would be eligible earlier than they would be under current law.

No Plan D

The smaller proposal is a far cry from the 2020 campaign pledges of Biden and congressional Democrats, when they proposed a pathway to citizenship for roughly 11 million people living illegally in the U.S. That expansive approach quickly fell by the wayside early this year, amid opposition from moderate House Democrats and Republicans in both chambers.

Asked if there is a Plan D to come back with another proposal, Durbin said, “No, not at this point.”

The ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border with Mexico has only hardened opposition, and bipartisan talks in the Senate for a scaled back immigration bill collapsed in the summer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.