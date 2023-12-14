(Bloomberg) -- The US Senate approved a bill exempting semiconductor projects from federal environmental permitting, sending the measure to the House with the goal of speeding up development of the US chip industry.

The provision, passed by unanimous consent Thursday evening, would allow federally funded chip facilities to bypass environmental reviews that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has warned could take years. The measure had been stripped out of the annual defense bill — passed earlier Thursday — after a handful of House Republicans raised concerns about ceding leverage on broader permitting reform.

Green groups including the Sierra Club have opposed the measure, citing the increasing environmental impact of the industry, in which carbon emissions are set to double by 2030.

Senators Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, and Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, issued statements urging the House to quickly pass the bill. A bipartisan companion bill was introduced in the House earlier this year, but the chamber has left Washington for December recess, so any action would have to wait until 2024.

Arizona and Texas have reaped some of the biggest rewards from the 2022 Chips Act, which offers subsidies worth $100 billion to revitalize the US semiconductor sector as critical electronic components become a key battleground between Washington and Beijing.

Read More: US Gives Defense Firm BAE $35 Million in First Chips Grant

Samsung Electronics Co. is building a $17 billion facility in Taylor, Texas, and Texas Instruments Inc. is constructing a $30 billion project in Sherman. Arizona’s projects include a $40 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Phoenix, plus a $20 billion expansion by Intel Corp. in suburban Chandler.

Those sites, if they receive Chips Act awards, could be among those forced to pause construction as they undergo review under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Cruz had earlier threatened to hold up several House priorities over the permitting issue, which he argues is central to the economic and national security goals of the chips effort.

“Now we’ve come up with an important priority that they care about,” Cruz said on the Senate floor earlier Thursday, moments before blocking a House-passed bill banning imports of Russian uranium. “Until they change course on the Senate priorities they disregarded arbitrarily, this bill and potentially others from the chairman of this House committee will not be moving in the Senate by unanimous consent.”

--With assistance from Ari Natter.

