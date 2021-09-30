(Bloomberg) -- The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill aimed at averting a federal government shutdown this Friday on a bipartisan 65 to 35 vote. The House is expected to pass the measure and send it to President Joe Biden for signature before the midnight deadline.

The bill passed after Democrats dropped an earlier attempt to attach a debt-ceiling suspension to the bill in face of implacable Republican opposition to that measure. GOP senators blocked aversion of the bill containing the debt ceiling language on Monday.

The federal government would be kept open through Dec. 3 under the Senate-passed measure. The bill also contains $28.6 billion for states recovering from hurricanes and wildfires as well as $6.3 billion to resettle refugees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would take up the bill on Thursday and that it will get overwhelming support.

“It’ll be bipartisan. It’ll be a big vote,” she said.

Republican Senator John Kennedy, of storm-ravaged Louisiana, said he was particularly pleased that Democrats uncoupled the disaster aid from the debt-ceiling suspension. He had joined fellow GOP senators in opposing Monday’s bill.

“It’s a consequence of people stepping back and realizing we look like a bunch of schoolchildren fighting with make-believe lasers and the American people deserve better than that,” Kennedy said.

Democrats said that it was Republicans who were playing games by blocking a debt-ceiling increase. They urged GOP senators to consent to passing that via a simple majority with only Democratic votes. So far Republicans have rejected that, trying instead to force Democrats to undertake a weeks-long budget process to do the same thing.

“Why do the Republicans refuse the raise the debt limit?” Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy said. “Why are they willing to make us look like idiots in front of the rest of the world? Why are they willing to put so many people out of work?”

A stopgap spending bill is needed because none of the 12 regular appropriations bills for fiscal 2022 have been enacted into law amid a dispute between Democrats and minority Senate Republicans over spending levels for the military and domestic programs. Leahy said Wednesday he plans to unveil draft spending bills soon to jump-start the process of negotiating a solution before the new deadline.

The stopgap bill does not include a proposed $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system despite widespread support for the provision. The House has passed a standalone bill providing that funding, and the Senate may take that bill up soon according to senators in both parties.

