(Bloomberg) -- The Senate passed legislation Tuesday evening to allow state attorneys general to pick the location where their federal antitrust suits are heard, a blow to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which had opposed the bill.

The chamber passed the measure by unanimous consent. An amendment removed a provision that would have applied the measure retroactively to a 2020 antitrust suit filed by Texas and 14 other states and territories against Google.

Efforts to move that lawsuit back to Texas after it was transfered to New York at Google’s request will likely be subject to litigation.

If enacted, the legislation would give states the same right as the federal government to pick the court where an antitrust suit is heard.

