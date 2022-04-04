(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats and Republicans have struck a deal to provide $10 billion for Covid vaccines and therapeutics after Democrats dropped a last-minute attempt to include global vaccination funds in the bill, according to people familiar with the talks.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Utah Senator Mitt Romney led negotiations on the package over several weeks and it meets GOP demands that any new Covid funds be paid for with unspent money from earlier pandemic relief packages.

The bill would provide far less money than the $22.5 billion that the Biden administration sought early last month, though lawmakers widely expect another infusion of money will be needed in the coming months, especially if a new variant of the disease spreads.

The agreement would give the Biden administration $5 billion to buy Covid-19 therapeutics and antivirals and another $4.75 billion that could be used for a wider range of purchases, such as Covid tests and vaccines. It would also provide $750 million for research projects for future Covid vaccines and therapeutics.

Romney presented the rough outlines of the deal to Republican colleagues last Thursday, but Democrats had held out hope to add $5 billion in global aid to the package as of last week. A late push to include $1 billion in global funds failed due to a lack of agreement on offsetting spending cuts to pay for it.

A $15.6 billion package that had included the global funds was stripped out of the annual 2022 government budget bill in March as a result of objections from some Democrats to using money from an earlier rescue package targeted to state and local government aid.

Some House Democrats said they would oppose a package that doesn’t include the global aid.

“My position has not changed: if the Senate cuts global vaccine funding from the COVID supplemental bill, we will have a big problem in the House,” Illinois Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi tweeted Monday.

Leaders in the Senate and House may attempt to hold votes on the package by the end of this week, before Congress embarks on a two-week holiday recess. Getting the bill through the Senate may be difficult given a push by Democrats to confirm the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court this week as well. The procedural votes around that nomination are likely to take up most of the week.

