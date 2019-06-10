(Bloomberg) -- At least four Senate Republicans will join Democrats on 22 resolutions to disapprove of the Trump administration’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a move that could tie up the Senate for days and put the president’s closest allies at odds with part of his foreign policy.

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he now has enough votes to oppose President Donald Trump’s decision to push ahead with $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries despite congressional objections.

“We have four Republicans now, which puts us over the threshold for passage,” Menendez of New Jersey said. “The question is only, in my mind, process at this point.”

Menendez said Senator Mike Lee will cosponsor the 22 resolutions to disapprove of the arms sales, which the administration expedited using a national emergency declaration in May. Lee joins Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul and Todd Young.

The resolutions of disapproval need 51 votes to be discharged from the Foreign Relations Committee, where they were referred after Menendez introduced them last week. If all 47 Democrats in the Senate vote for the resolutions, the four Republican votes mean the resolutions will come to the floor.

Each resolution provides for ten hours of debate, and that could tie up the Senate floor for 220 hours if senators can’t agree to handle the resolutions as one block, according to Menendez.

“Unless we have an agreement on some kind of consent for an amalgam of all of these, each one has ten hours,” he said. “I’m not necessarily looking for that, but we’ll see.”

A vote on the resolutions could come as soon as Monday or Tuesday of next week, according to a Democratic aide with knowledge of the situation. A vote on the resolutions may require a ruling from the parliamentarian as to whether they are privileged on the floor. That vote would also require a simple majority to pass, the aide said.

Menendez said that he didn’t know whether he would have enough votes to override a veto by Trump.

“Let me get through passage first,” he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniel Flatley in Washington at dflatley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Anna Edgerton, Larry Liebert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.