(Bloomberg) -- A Senate approach to counter China is taking shape with a bill introduced Thursday directing the U.S. government to adopt a policy of “strategic competition” with China to “protect and promote our vital interests and values.”

The 283-page bill crafted by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is part of a push by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to vote this spring on a broad, bipartisan package designed to confront China’s economic and geopolitical power. The measure seeks infrastructure investment and technology developments to compete with China on global supply chains, science and technology.

The centerpiece of Schumer’s broader plan is the Endless Frontier Act, a bill to boost U.S. semiconductor development, which he introduced last year with Indiana Republican Todd Young. The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on that proposal on April 14. The Foreign Relations panel is scheduled to act on its bill the same day, although there may be a delay until the following week.

Pieces of the total package will be considered by eight different committees, involving both new proposals and some that were introduced in previous sessions of Congress.

Read More: Congress Weighs Countering China on Chips, GOP Wary of Cost

The Foreign Relations bill, called the Strategic Competition Act, is the product of a weeks-long attempt by Republicans and Democrats to compromise on different proposals from the two parties.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.