(Bloomberg) -- The Senate committee overseeing the Secret Service is “aggressively” seeking answers on the agency’s missing texts involving the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to the panel’s chairman.

Gary Peters said the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee he chairs may hold hearings on the missing texts and is questioning the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, who is investigating the matter.

“We’re still evaluating the evidence, we’re still asking questions, we’re still waiting for responses,” Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, said Wednesday during an appearance on “Bloomberg Balance of Power With David Westin.”

News of the missing texts surfaced as the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack homed in on reports that former President Donald Trump had to be blocked by Secret Service agents from traveling with supporters to the Capitol. The head of the service, which is part of DHS, said the texts were lost during a technology upgrade.

Key lawmakers in the House have called for the DHS inspector general to step aside, citing questions about his independence. Peters said the office should continue investigating, but said his Senate committee is also playing a role.

Peters added that he thinks the Justice Department is looking into the missing texts as well, but didn’t know any details of a probe.

