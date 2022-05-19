May 19, 2022
Senate Sends Emergency Formula Access Bill to Biden
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Senate by unanimous consent approved House-passed legislation that would grant emergency authority to relax regulations on infant formula purchases for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC.
The action sends the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.
(Corrects legislation approved)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
