(Bloomberg) -- A $52 billion boost to the US domestic semiconductor industry moved one step closer to reality Tuesday when the Senate advanced legislation providing grants, incentives and tax breaks to the sector and set it up for final passage this week.

“It’s a major step for our economic security, our national security, our supply chains and, in fact, for America’s future,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor before a procedural vote on the bill. “With this bill we will reawaken the spirit of discovery, innovation, invention and optimism that made America the envy of the world.”

Tuesday’s 64-32 vote was to end unlimited debate, a necessary step before it can be considered on the floor. Schumer said senators should expect to vote on passage of the bill soon. From there, the House is expected to take up the legislation and pass it, likely before the end of the week, sending it on to President Joe Biden for his signature.

In addition to the $52 billion in grants and subsidies the bill would funnel to semiconductor manufacturers who build facilities in the US, the legislation also includes funding for research and workforce training as well as money for 5G wireless technology. It also includes a 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing which began contributes to a the total of $79 billion deficit increase score for the bill.

“The logic -- the economic and national security logic -- of this bill and this vote are overwhelming,” Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said.

