(Bloomberg) -- The Senate is set to vote Wednesday to advance the nomination of Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t indicated he’ll try to revive the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s other Fed nominee, Judy Shelton.

The procedural move, which was expected, is a prelude to a likely confirmation later this week on the Senate floor for Waller, research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

He is less controversial than Shelton, whose nomination was blocked from advancing on Nov. 17. McConnell can bring her nomination up for reconsideration, but he’s given no indication whether he plans to do so.

Chances for Shelton’s confirmation are increasingly dim given that three Republicans are opposed to her confirmation along with all Democrats. The GOP will lose another vote on Wednesday once Arizona Democratic Senator-elect Mark Kelly is sworn as expected on to replace Republican Senator Martha McSally.

While Shelton drew criticism from some Republicans as well as Democrats, Waller’s nomination hasn’t generated strong public opposition.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.