(Bloomberg) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said his committee has reached out to Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, as a first step before deciding whether his committee will investigate Cohen’s claims about President Donald Trump.

“We have reached out to Lanny Davis but we have not heard back,” Grassley said Thursday in a telephone interview.

Grassely previously said the committee would need to talk with Cohen’s lawyer about what information he could provide before determining whether to begin an investigation by the panel.

Senator Lindsey Graham, another Republican on the committee, said he didn’t want to open a probe at this point of Cohen’s claims that Trump directed him to pay hush money to two women in order to help him win the presidency because he didn’t want to interfere with an "ongoing investigation."

