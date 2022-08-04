(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber will convene Saturday to begin working toward passage of the Democrats’ tax and climate legislation.

The Senate will have to work through potentially scores of amendments all day Saturday and through Sunday morning if necessary in what’s known as a vote-a-rama before a vote on passage.

They still are awaiting decisions by the Senate parliamentarian on whether the bill’s various provisions comply with the chamber’s budget rules. Those may come on Friday.

If passed by the Senate, the legislation, which touches on taxes, climate change mitigation and drug prices, would be subject to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said lawmakers will be called back from their August break to cast their votes. Democrats have indicated they expect it will pass, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Democrats on Thursday were still working through negotiations with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a pivotal vote in the 50-50 Senate with all Republicans opposed to the legislation.

She has been privately seeking changes to the tax portion of the bill, but accommodating her threatens the delicate balance that just last week convinced West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to endorse the legislation.

Behind the scenes, there were discussions about adding to the package $5 billion in drought relief -- a serious issue in Arizona and other western US states -- to win Sinema over.

Both Sinema and Manchin declined to answer questions about where talks stood. Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, who had spoken with Sinema, said the discussions have been constructive.

Manchin last week released a bill he had negotiated with Schumer that contains tax increases for private equity and corporations as well as $370 billion in climate and energy provisions and an extension of Obamacare premium subsidies for three years. It also would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time and cap out of pocket costs for seniors.

Sinema, who has been at the center of talks on other major legislation, was blindsided by the Manchin-Schumer deal. Manchin told reporters that he kept Sinema and others out of the loop because the deal could’ve gone “sideways” at any moment and he didn’t want to get people’s hopes up. He said that no one should view the surprise deal as some kind of “coup” against them.

Sinema is looking to cut a provision that would narrow a tax break for private equity, known as carried interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Eliminating that preference for money managers has been a key priority for Manchin for years, though he said he is open to hearing the economic reasoning for retaining the tax break.

“Why should you get the same rate he gets just because you’re managing the money with no capital?” Manchin told reporters at the Capitol late Wednesday. “If someone can explain it different, how it really stimulates the market and makes things work, I’m happy to understand.”

Cutting the carried interest provision from the bill, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates raises $13 billion, wouldn’t derail most of the $739 billion in revenue expected to be raised and probably isn’t a deal-breaker. But there are other, bigger landmines.

Sinema also wants to scale back a 15% minimum tax on a corporation’s financial statement profits, which is the largest revenue raiser in the Manchin-approved deal. Narrowing that tax hike enough to gain Sinema’s support would likely mean forgoing roughly $100 billion of the projected $313 billion that provision raises.

Any changes to the corporate minimum tax would have much wider ripple effects, and could cause the bill to run afoul of the Senate’s rules for the fast-track budget reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to pass the bill on a party-line vote. Democrats are required to decrease the deficit in the bill by at least $1 billion, though Manchin wants much bigger reductions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.