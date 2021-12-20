(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Senate will vote “very early” in 2022 on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda despite moderate Democrat Joe Manchin’s rejection of the roughly $2 trillion package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

“Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television,” Schumer said Monday in a letter to fellow Democrats.

Manchin blindsided the White House on Sunday with his rejection of the roughly $2 trillion package. Schumer’s letter shows Democratic leaders plan to make Manchin go on record with his objections.

Manchin’s announcement caught the White House off guard, coming after weeks of negotiations between Biden and the West Virginia Democrat and just a day after the Senate adjourned for the holidays, in the hopes of regrouping in the new year.

The White House and Schumer now must determine whether they can salvage some of the tax-and-spending bill to address Manchin’s demands while maintaining the support of the rest of the fractious Democratic caucus.

Several moderates suggested trimming the bill by cutting the number of programs, but such a bill would be a tough sell because each lawmaker will fight for their own competing priorities to be included.

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders and other progressives called on Schumer to force a vote on Sunday in order to dare Manchin to vote the bill down. Manchin said he would be fine with the Senate holding such votes.

Schumer’s move is a risky one because it could harden Manchin’s position on the bill if he votes against it. The move could also create risks for senators up for re-election in 2022 by having them vote on controversial provisions that never become law.

Supporters of the measure are eager to enact it early in the shear because child tax credit payments run out in mid-January.

Schumer in his letter to colleagues said the Senate would keep voting on the bill, making changes until some version passes.

